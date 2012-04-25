* Says Treasury to face little problem issuing debt in rest
of 2012
* Urges gov't to create some form of 'bad bank'
MADRID, April 25 Spain's Treasury will not find
it hard to meet its financing needs for the rest of the year
despite rising borrowing costs, ECB Executive Board Member Jose
Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo said in an interview published on
Wednesday.
Spain's Treasury has already completed 50 percent of its
planned issuance of medium and long-term bonds for 2012. It
raced ahead of schedule when funding conditions were favourable
at the start of the year after the ECB injected close to a
trillion euros in cheap funding operations.
Borrowing costs have since risen, with the yield on Spain's
benchmark 10-year bond hovering around five-month highs of 6
percent.
When asked if the Treasury would have problems raising funds
as planned for the year, Gonzalez-Paramo said:
"There is no reason to think so. On the contrary, the
Treasury has financed itself ahead of schedule with great
flexibility...
"With the efforts the country is making to return to growth
the Treasury will cover without any problem its financing needs
well before year-end," he told Expansion newspaper.
Gonzalez-Paramo also stressed the temporary and limited
nature of the central bank's bond purchasing programme, which
has helped reduce euro zone periphery countries' borrowing
costs, although he said it was still alive.
He also urged the Spanish government to look for a good
solution to segregate damaged property assets on banks' balance
sheets and place them in some form of 'bad bank', which would
help to bring back investors to a struggling sector.