Feb 21 Optical components maker Gooch & Housego Plc issued a full-year profit warning saying demand for some of its industrial laser products was considerably weaker than it had expected, and said that it would cut costs where possible.

"It is clear that the turbulent market conditions that prevailed last year resulted in excessive inventory build-up in some markets and that this has taken longer-than-anticipated to normalise," the company said in a statement.

The company said it expected profits for the year ending Sept. 30 to be "significantly below" its previous expectations.

Analysts on an average had expected the company to earn a pretax profit of 10.2 million pounds ($16.19 million) for the year.

Gooch & Housego, which supplies critical components to optical and laser system makers, said it would continue to consolidate and integrate the acquisitions it made last year to diversify its revenues.

In 2011, the company bought U.S.-based Crystal Technology and fibre optic manufacturer EM4.

Shares of the company closed at 463.5 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.