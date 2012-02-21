Feb 21 Optical components maker Gooch &
Housego Plc issued a full-year profit warning saying
demand for some of its industrial laser products was
considerably weaker than it had expected, and said that it would
cut costs where possible.
"It is clear that the turbulent market conditions that
prevailed last year resulted in excessive inventory build-up in
some markets and that this has taken longer-than-anticipated to
normalise," the company said in a statement.
The company said it expected profits for the year ending
Sept. 30 to be "significantly below" its previous expectations.
Analysts on an average had expected the company to earn a
pretax profit of 10.2 million pounds ($16.19 million) for the
year.
Gooch & Housego, which supplies critical components to
optical and laser system makers, said it would continue to
consolidate and integrate the acquisitions it made last year to
diversify its revenues.
In 2011, the company bought U.S.-based Crystal Technology
and fibre optic manufacturer EM4.
Shares of the company closed at 463.5 pence on Monday on the
London Stock Exchange.