June 10 Fibre-optic devices maker Gooch &
Housego Plc on Tuesday reported a 34 percent jump in
first-half profit, helped by an uptick in demand from aerospace
and defence clients.
The company, which serves customers ranging from industrial
clients to scientific research companies, said adjusted pretax
profit rose to 5.1 million pounds ($8.6 million) in the six
months ended March 31, from 3.8 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue grew 18.6 percent to 34.4 million pounds, driven by
strong sales of sub-assemblies for defence applications and
continued buoyancy in the sales of navigation components for the
civil aerospace market, Gooch & Housego said.
Aerospace and defence clients, for whom Gooch & Housego
makes navigational, range finding and target designation parts,
accounted for 30 percent of the company's turnover, up from 26
percent a year earlier.
The London-listed company said revenue from the division
jumped 37 percent during the period, despite the U.S.
government's defence budget cuts.
The Pentagon has been scaling back its defence spending each
year, but Gooch & Housego said the cuts were having less impact
on its "established programmes", adding that its order book was
29.7 million pounds as of March 31.
The company raised its interim dividend to 2.6 pence per
share from 2.3 pence a year earlier.
Shares in Gooch & Housego were trading up 1.8 percent at 662
pence on the London Stock Exchange at 0738 GMT Tuesday morning.
($1 = 0.5956 British pounds)
