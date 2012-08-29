UPDATE 3-Qatari riyal under pressure as Saudi, UAE banks delay Qatar deals
* Some Saudi, UAE, Bahraini banks await central bank guidance
(Corrects company name in headline to CPPIB from CPPIP)
Aug 29 Aug 29 Goodman Group : * Goodman and cppib increase commitment to China partnership to US$1 billion * Says it, cppib increased their equity allocation to Goodman China logistics
holding by an additional $500 million (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore)
* Some Saudi, UAE, Bahraini banks await central bank guidance
DETROIT, June 6 General Motors Co shareholders on Tuesday elected all of the automaker's board nominees, overwhelmingly rejecting a slate proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and handing a major defeat to billionaire investor David Einhorn's bid to split the company's shares.