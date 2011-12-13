SYDNEY Dec 13 Australia's Goodman Group
and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) have
more than doubled their equity investment in a Chinese joint
venture to $500 million, targeting growth in China's logistics
market.
The two parties formed a 80-20 joint venture with an initial
commitment of around $180 million in 2009 to own and develop
logistics assets in China. Canada Pension Plan has now committed
a total of $400 million to the venture.
The joint venture has also signed a $100 million five-year
loan facility with Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
and ING Bank N.V., Goodman said in a statement.
Goodman, a developer of warehouse and industrial assets
backed by sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp,
told Reuters last month that it would invest $1.2 billion in
China and Japan over the next 18 months.
Goodman said the additional capital in its joint venture
with CPPIB should help to boost its investments in China tenfold
to $3 billion over the next five years.
"We are well positioned to take advantage of opportunities,
having secured a number of well located land sites. This has
grown our land bank to in excess of 2 million square metres,"
Philip Pearce, managing director of Goodman Greater China, said.
(Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Ed Davies)