TORONTO Aug 9 Australian industrial property
manager Goodman Group and Canadian pension fund manager
CPPIB announced a plan on Thursday to expand their relationship
via the launch of a new logistics and industrial venture.
The venture, Goodman North America Partnership (GNAP), will
make targeted investments in U.S. logistics hubs such as Los
Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle on the West Coast, and New
York, New Jersey and Philadelphia on the Eastern Seaboard.
In a joint statement, the two firms said GNAP will have a
total equity investment of $890 million, with Goodman investing
55 percent, or $490 million, and CPPIB investing the remaining
$400 million.
Goodman, the largest industrial property manger listed on
the Australian Securities Exchange, and the Canadian Pension
Plan Investment Board - better known as CPPIB - have partnered
in the past on investments in Hong Kong, Australia and China.
In December, Goodman and CPPIB expanded their joint venture
in China, formed in 2009, to own and develop logistics assets in
mainland China.
Toronto-based CPPIB manages funds for the Canadian Pension
Plan. It invests in a wide range of assets and instruments. As
of March 31, the fund was worth C$161.6 billion ($163 billion).
CPPIB, along with its Canadian peers such Ontario Teachers'
Pension Plan and Caisse du depot et placement, are among the
world's most active dealmakers in recent years, making major
bets both in Canada and overseas.
The fund manager said the GNAP venture represents CPPIB's
first direct investment in U.S. industrial real estate.
"This latest partnership broadens CPPIB's successful
relationship with Goodman," said Peter Ballon, CPPIB's head of
real estate investments in the Americas. "We believe that this
joint venture will provide significant opportunities to invest
in prime logistics and industrial locations across key American
markets."