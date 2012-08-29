OSAKA, Japan Aug 29 Japan's Daikin Industries Ltd said on Wednesday it would hold a news conference at 4:00 p.m. (0700 GMT) in Osaka about acquiring U.S. rival Goodman Global Inc.

Daikin Chairman Noriyuki Inoue will attend, it said.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Daikin, the world's second-largest air-conditioner maker, has agreed to buy U.S. rival Goodman Global Inc from private equity firm Hellman & Friedman in a deal worth about $3.8 billion.