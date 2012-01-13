* Daikin says still interested in buying Goodman
* But talks on deal remain on hold due to poor global econ
* Analysts have said would be better to look to emerging
mkts
OSAKA, Japan Jan 13 Japan's Daikin
Industries Ltd, the world's second-largest maker of air
conditioners, said on Friday that it is still interested in
buying U.S. rival Goodman Global Group but that talks on a deal
remain on hold due to uncertainty over the global economy.
Daikin, which rivals United Technologies Corp air
conditioning unit Carrier, last April postponed discussions
following the devastating March 11 earthquake and tsunami in
Japan.
Some analysts have said, however, that Daikin, which has
flagged its ambition to become the biggest player in the
heating, ventilation and air-conditioning sector (HVAC), would
be better off pursuing opportunities in emerging markets as they
have more potential for growth.
Company executives told reporters at a briefing that
negotiations over Goodman remained on hold as it would be tough
to make any large-scale investment due to concerns over the
global economy.
San Francisco-based private equity firm Hellman & Friedman
in late 2010 put Goodman on the auction block and contacted a
number of potential bidders, in what was viewed at the time as a
$4 billion deal.
Shares of Daikin were up 1 percent in early afternoon trade,
inline with the benchmark Nikkei 225.