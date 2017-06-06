BRIEF-CME raises NYMEX palladium futures margins by 18.2 pct
* CME raises palladium futures NYMEX (PA) initial margins for specs by 18.2 percent to $7,150 per contract from $6,050
SYDNEY, June 7 Australian property Goodman Group said on Wednesday it completed a $1 billion bond exchange offer with strong support from bondholders.
As part of the transaction, Goodman said it reduced its gearing target to a range between zero and 25 percent, from 25 percent to 35 percent previously.
As a result, its credit rating had been upgraded to BBB plus by S&P Global Ratings and Baa1 by Moody's, Goodman said in a statement to the Australian stock exchange. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* CME raises palladium futures NYMEX (PA) initial margins for specs by 18.2 percent to $7,150 per contract from $6,050
BRUSSELS, June 22 European Union leaders plan to decide in October where to house two London-based agencies for banking and medicine that must be relocated as a result of Britain's decision to leave the bloc.