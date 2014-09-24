SYDNEY, Sept 25 Australia's competition watchdog said on Thursday it will not oppose Wilmar International Ltd's and First Pacific Co Ltd's proposed acquisition of edible oil supplier Goodman Fielder Ltd as it did not raise competition concerns.

Wilmar and the Hong Kong investment firm plan to pay A$1.3 billion ($1.2 billion) for the struggling Australasian food firm that sells packaged edible oil under the Crisco and Gold'N Canola brands.

"Industry feedback also suggested that packaged vegetable oil is considered a commodity product with low levels of brand loyalty, making it easier for retailers to bypass their existing suppliers," Rod Sims, chairman of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, said in a statement.

($1 = 1.1271 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)