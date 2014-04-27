(Adds deal valuation, share price, company comments)
WELLINGTON, April 28 Australian food company
Goodman Fielder on Monday said it had received a A$1.27
billion ($1.18 billion) takeover offer proposal from Singapore's
Wilmar International Limited, but said the offer undervalued the
company.
In a statement, Goodman Fielder said the non-binding,
"highly conditional" offer received over the weekend had
proposed a price of A$0.65 per share.
"The Board believes that the current proposal materially
undervalues Goodman Fielder and is opportunistic," Goodman
Fielder said in a statement. "The board has advised Wilmar and
First Pacific accordingly."
Shares in Goodman Fielder closed at A$0.55 last Thursday.
They have lost over 28 percent of their value in the past year,
against a 8.4 percent gain in the broader market.
Wilmar, which already owns 10.1 percent of the
company, proposed the deal together with a Hong Kong investment
management company First Pacific Company Limited.
Wilmar said Goodman Fielder would be privatised and its
shares would be de-listed from the ASX and NZX if the deal
proceeds.
Goodman Fielder, which has Credit Suisse as financial
adviser, said the company would continue to assess other
opportunities to maximise shareholder value.
($1 = 1.0774 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by
Diane Craft and Sandra Maler)