SYDNEY Dec 19 Australia's Goodman Group , a developer of warehouse and industrial space backed by sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp, reaffirmed its financial year 2012 operating profit forecast of A$460 million ($459.56 million)

The group also said it expected a distribution of 1.8 cents a security for the six months to December 2011. ($1 = 1.0010 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)