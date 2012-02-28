* Wilmar confirms it has bought 10.1 pct of Goodman Fielder
* Goodman Fielder shares surge 30 pct on hopes of takeover
* Goodman Fielder says has received no takeover offer
MELBOURNE/SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Singapore palm
oil company Wilmar International said on Tuesday it
has acquired a 10.1 percent stake in Goodman Fielder Ltd
, Australia's largest listed food company, for $124
million and added its brands were a good fit.
The news sent Goodman Fielder shares soaring 30 percent as
investors bet on a potential takeover offer, but Wilmar said in
a statement it was still assessing whether to increase its
stake.
"We look forward to working with Goodman Fielder and its
management team to improve Goodman Fielder's performance over
time," said Wilmar Chairman and Chief Executive Kuok Khoon Hong.
Wilmar is among several Asian companies that have been
snapping up Australian food businesses. Wilmar bought
Australia's largest sugar miller, CSR's Sucrogen, in
2010 for A$1.75 billion and last year took over Proserpine Sugar
Co-operative for A$120 million.
It beat off competition for Proserpine from Chinese
state-owned food giant COFCO, which earlier took over mid-sized
sugar miller Tully Sugar. Most recently, Thailand's Mitr Phol
moved to complete the takeover of MSF Sugar.
Goodman Fielder is prized for its top-selling Australian
brands including Meadow Lea and Praise margarines, White Wings
cake mixes, and Helga's and Vogel breads.
Wilmar said in a statement the purchase would make it the
largest shareholder in Goodman Fielder, adding its brands were
complementary to Wilmar's consumer business, which sells
products in China, India, Indonesia and Vietnam.
Goodman Fielder said earlier that Wilmar already held a
small stake in the company and had been looking to buy some
assets that it has put on the block.
"Goodman Fielder has not received any proposals to acquire
Goodman Fielder from Wilmar or any other party," it said in a
statement.
The assets for sale include its New Zealand milling and its
Integro foods businesses, which makes edible oils, breakfast
cereals, sauces and cake mixes.
The Australasian firm, dual-listed in Australia and New
Zealand, held talks with Wilmar over its interest in the Integro
business after it was put up for sale in November.
Australian food manufacturers have been facing a tough
market in recent years, with its main customers -- Australia's
top two supermarkets Woolworths Ltd and Coles
-- slashing prices in a bid to win customers, and squeezing the
margins of suppliers.
Earlier this month, Goodman Fielder posted a 77 percent
slide in first-half net profit, citing a "very tough" operating
environment, and said it had cut 300 jobs.
It pointed to subdued consumer confidence, heavy
discounting, a resurgence of supermarket home brands and a
decline in margins for the result, which Chief Executive Chris
Delaney described as "unacceptable".
Goodman Fielder's Australian shares rocketed 30.1 percent to
A$0.67, its highest level since August last year.
The company listed in 2005 at A$2 a share.
