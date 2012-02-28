* Wilmar confirms it has bought 10.1 pct of Goodman Fielder

MELBOURNE/SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Singapore palm oil company Wilmar International said on Tuesday it has acquired a 10.1 percent stake in Goodman Fielder Ltd , Australia's largest listed food company, for $124 million and added its brands were a good fit.

The news sent Goodman Fielder shares soaring 30 percent as investors bet on a potential takeover offer, but Wilmar said in a statement it was still assessing whether to increase its stake.

"We look forward to working with Goodman Fielder and its management team to improve Goodman Fielder's performance over time," said Wilmar Chairman and Chief Executive Kuok Khoon Hong.

Wilmar is among several Asian companies that have been snapping up Australian food businesses. Wilmar bought Australia's largest sugar miller, CSR's Sucrogen, in 2010 for A$1.75 billion and last year took over Proserpine Sugar Co-operative for A$120 million.

It beat off competition for Proserpine from Chinese state-owned food giant COFCO, which earlier took over mid-sized sugar miller Tully Sugar. Most recently, Thailand's Mitr Phol moved to complete the takeover of MSF Sugar.

Goodman Fielder is prized for its top-selling Australian brands including Meadow Lea and Praise margarines, White Wings cake mixes, and Helga's and Vogel breads.

Wilmar said in a statement the purchase would make it the largest shareholder in Goodman Fielder, adding its brands were complementary to Wilmar's consumer business, which sells products in China, India, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Goodman Fielder said earlier that Wilmar already held a small stake in the company and had been looking to buy some assets that it has put on the block.

"Goodman Fielder has not received any proposals to acquire Goodman Fielder from Wilmar or any other party," it said in a statement.

The assets for sale include its New Zealand milling and its Integro foods businesses, which makes edible oils, breakfast cereals, sauces and cake mixes.

The Australasian firm, dual-listed in Australia and New Zealand, held talks with Wilmar over its interest in the Integro business after it was put up for sale in November.

Australian food manufacturers have been facing a tough market in recent years, with its main customers -- Australia's top two supermarkets Woolworths Ltd and Coles -- slashing prices in a bid to win customers, and squeezing the margins of suppliers.

Earlier this month, Goodman Fielder posted a 77 percent slide in first-half net profit, citing a "very tough" operating environment, and said it had cut 300 jobs.

It pointed to subdued consumer confidence, heavy discounting, a resurgence of supermarket home brands and a decline in margins for the result, which Chief Executive Chris Delaney described as "unacceptable".

Goodman Fielder's Australian shares rocketed 30.1 percent to A$0.67, its highest level since August last year.

The company listed in 2005 at A$2 a share.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul and Victoria Thieberger; additional reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Richard Pullin)