WELLINGTON, July 23 Australasian food company
Goodman Fielder Ltd said on Monday it expects to meet
its forecast earnings guidance but would take write offs on
several assets.
The company said it would have earnings before interest and
tax (EBIT) of between A$230 million to A$245 million ($238-254
million) before significant items as previously advised.
However, it said it would take non-cash charges of up to
A$200 million as it wrote down the value of its baking and home
ingredients businesses.
"While trading conditions and external markets remain very
challenging, Goodman Fielder today confirms that it expects
normalised EBIT (presignificant items) to be within this range
at the lower end," the company said in a statement.
Shares in the dual-listed Goodman Fielder last traded in New
Zealand at NZ$0.65.
($1=A$1.0360)
(Gyles Beckford)