WELLINGTON Aug 28 Australasian food company
Goodman Fielder Ltd said on Tuesday it had agreed to
sell its Integro oils business for A$170 million ($176 million)
to a consortium comprising GrainCorp GNC.AX> and Gardner Smith.
It said the sale did not include the out-of-home business in
Australia, or Goodman Fielder's Asia Pacific fats and oils
business.
As part of the divestment Goodman Fielder will enter into a
long-term partnership with GrainCorp for the supply of oil and
finished goods.
Goodman Fielder, shares in which closed at A$0.535 on
Monday, said it would book a profit of around A$25 million on
the deal and significantly reduce its debt.
(Gyles Beckford)