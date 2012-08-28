* To fund deal through debt, scrip and rights offering
* Enters into long-term supply deal with Goodman Fielder
* Graincorp beats Wilmar, Cargill for Integro business
WELLINGTON/SYDNEY, Aug 28 Australian bulk grain
handler GrainCorp said on Tuesday it plans to buy two
food oil businesses for a combined A$472 million ($490 million)
to create the country's largest edible oil processor.
GrainCorp said it bought Goodman Fielder's Integro
oil business for A$170 million and Gardner Smith Group for A$302
million. Integro's oil business had drawn the interest of larger
rivals Cargill and Wilmar.
The companies are looking to build up their edible oil
businesses with prices near all-time highs, bolstered by growing
Asian demand. Vegetable oil prices have nearly quadrupled in the
past decade, analysts said, pushed up by rising consumption and
use as biofuel.
GrainCorp said in a statement it will fund the deal through
debt, a rights offering worth A$159 million, and issue shares of
up to A$121 million for Gardner Smith shareholders. It will
combine the two businesses to form GrainCorp Oil Mills.
"GrainCorp Oils will provide us with immediate scale in the
edible oils sector in Australia and New Zealand," Chief
Executive Alison Watkins said. The deal diversifies revenue and
arms the company with products to compete in Asia.
In May, Cargill made a new approach after Integro after
long-drawn out A$240 million bid failed to win the approval of
the Australian competition watchdog.
Wilmar, which has built a 10 percent stake in Goodman
Fielder, has stated it would cut the stake in the event of a
sale of Integro, JPMorgan analyst Stuart Jackson said in a note.
The deal provides Graincorp a long-term contract to supply
margarine and bottled oil to Goodman Fielder, which has a number
of large brands, including Meadow Lea and Paul Newman.
GrainCorp Oil will have capacity to crush more than 300,000
tonnes of oilseeds a year, with 280,000 tonnes of annual edible
fats and oils refining capacity, it said.
GrainCorp shares were halted pending the rights issue.
Shares in Goodman Fielder, which plans to cut debt and focus on
product marketing as part of a turnaround strategy, was up 2.8
percent in afternoon trade.