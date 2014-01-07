WELLINGTON Jan 8 Australian food manufacturer
Goodman Fielder said on Wednesday it will sell its New
Zealand meat and pizza businesses, raising net proceeds of
NZ$15 million to NZ$17 million ($12 million-$14 million) which
would be used to reduce net debt.
The company said it would sell its meat business to Hellers
Ltd. while Mommas Frozen Products Ltd. had agreed to purchase
its Pizza business. Both buyers are New Zealand companies.
"Our strategic commitment is to focus our capital and
marketing expenditure on our core categories and our Meats
business is not core to Goodman Fielder," CEO Chris Delaney said
in a statement.
"The proposal to sell also reflects the very difficult
trading environment and market conditions which have existed for
the Meats business for some time."
As part of the plan, Delaney said Goodman Fielder would
close its meat processing plant in Hamilton.
($1 = 1.2080 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Anthony Barker)