BRIEF-Hersha Hospitality Trust reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.30
* Hersha Hospitality Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
April 2 Goodman Fielder Ltd : * Says required the company to revise its earnings expectations for the fourth quarter * Says fourth quarter earnings in grocery expected to be further impacted by difficult trading conditions and lower customer inventory levels * Now expects normalised EBIT for FY 2014 to be about 10-15 per cent below current analysts' consensus of about A$180 million * Says accelerated cost reduction programs across its businesses * Says expects to achieve additional $25 million in cost savings by FY 2015
Source text for Eikon
* Hersha Hospitality Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
SAO PAULO, April 25 British buyout firm Apax Partners LLP and a number of Brazilian investors plan to list information technology services provider Tivit Terceirização de Processos, Serviços e Tecnologia SA on the São Paulo Stock Exchange, adding to the longest list of domestic initial public offerings in four years.