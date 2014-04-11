April 11 Wireless telecommunication services
provider Goodman Networks Inc filed with U.S. regulators to
raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of its
common stock.
BofA Merrill Lynch and Jefferies are the lead underwriters
for the offering, the company told the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus.
Founded in 2000, Goodman Networks' most prominent clients
include AT&T Inc, Alcatel-Lucent USA Inc,
DIRECTV, Nokia Solutions and Networks BV, and Verizon
Wireless.
The company said it intended to list on the Nasdaq under the
symbol "GNET."
The filing did not reveal how many shares Goodman Networks
planned to sell or their expected price. (r.reuters.com/cyx48v)
The Plano, Texas-based company said it would use the
proceeds from the offering to redeem principal notes and for
general corporate purposes.
Alcatel-Lucent USA Inc holds about a 5 percent stake in the
company. Co-founder and Executive Chairman John Goodman holds
about a 44 percent stake.
Revenue jumped about 53 percent to $931.75 million, but the
company's net loss widened to $43.24 million for the year ended
Dec. 31, from $2.53 million, a year earlier.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)