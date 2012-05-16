WELLINGTON May 17 New Zealand property
investment company Goodman Property Trust Ltd reported
a 10 percent rise in annual profit on Thursday on higher rental
income and an increase in the value of its portfolio.
The company said profit for the year to March 31 was NZ$40.5
million ($31.01 million) compared with NZ$36.7 million a year
earlier.
It declared a fourth quarter dividend of 1.5625 cents a
unit, taking its full year payout to 6.25 cents against last
year's 7.74 cents.
Goodman Property Trust said it hoped for steady performance
in the 2012/13 year and maintain this year's dividend payout.
It has a portfolio of more than 20 commercial office,
business park, and industrial properties valued at around NZ$1.6
billion.
Shares in the trust, the second largest listed fund by
capitalisation, closed on Wednesday at NZ$1.035.
It has gained more than 4 percent so far this year, against
a rise of around 7 percent for the benchmark NZX-50 index
.
($1 = NZ$1.3061 )
(Gyles Beckford)