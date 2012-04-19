NEW YORK, April 19 ABC's "Good Morning America"
outperformed NBC's the "Today" show for the first time in 16
years, drawing 31,000 more viewers last week than its rival in
the lucrative television morning show market.
"Good Morning America," co-hosted by George Stephanopoulos
and Robin Roberts, beat out "Today," drawing almost 5.17 million
viewers and was ranked No. 1 in the morning slot for the week of
April 9, according to Nielsen ratings data on Thursday.
"Today" co-host Matt Lauer was away on vacation during that
week.
Morning TV shows are crucial to the networks for their
popularity with advertisers and profitability compared to more
expensive shows such as dramas and comedies.
The rivalry between the morning shows has been heating up in
recent weeks. Katie Couric guest hosted "Good Morning America"
two weeks ago, and NBC responded by booking Sarah Palin to drop
in to co-host "Today."
Couric famously embarrassed Palin during the 2008
presidential race when the then Republican vice presidential
candidate struggled to name which newspapers she regularly read.
"We congratulate our friends at 'Today' for the greatest
winning streak in broadcasting history and for their excellence
and leadership during this historic run. It's a special day for
ABC News," Ben Sherwood, ABC News President, said in a
statement.
Stephanopoulos tweeted, "What a milestone!"
"Today" noted in a statement it still beat "Good Morning
America" among 25-45 year-olds coveted by many advertisers.
(Reporting By Christine Kearney, Editing by Jill Serjeant)