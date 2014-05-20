BRIEF-Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 8.5 million dinars versus 7.8 million dinars year ago
SINGAPORE May 20 Singapore's Goodpack Ltd confirmed on Tuesday it is in discussions with KKR & Co about a possible buyout by the U.S. private equity firm, the company said in a statement.
The announcement follows reports on Monday that KKR was nearing the deal. If successful, the purchase of Goodpack would be KKR's first purchase of a listed company from its latest Asia fund, which raised $6 billion.
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 78.5 million versus EGP 40 million year ago