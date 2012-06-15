BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
BEIJING, June 15 China said on Friday it had granted conditional approval to U.S. conglomerate United Technologies Corp's $16.5 billion takeover of U.S. aircraft components maker Goodrich Corp.
China's Commerce Ministry announced the decision in a statement on its website. It said the companies need to divest several power-related businesses of Goodrich.
The European Commission also is currently examining the deal, UTC's biggest in a decade, with which it aims to build critical mass in new aircraft technology and plane services as civil aviation demand recovers.
United Technologies' products include Pratt & Whitney engines and Sikorsky helicopters and the company is a top player in aircraft landing gear.
