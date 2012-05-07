* Q1 adj loss/shr $0.28 vs est $0.19/shr

May 7 Gas-focused company Goodrich Petroleum Corp posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by lower production and higher expenses and said it expects full-year natural gas production to be lower than its earlier forecast.

The company now expects natural gas production for the year to be 5 percent to 10 percent lower than its previous outlook, Goodrich said in a statement.

The Houston-based company posted a first-quarter net loss of $19.2 million, or 53 cents per share, compared with $24.7 million, or 68 cents per share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the company, valued at about $516 million, posted a loss of 28 cents per share.

Revenue rose about 10 percent to $45.3 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to post a loss of 19 cents per share, on revenue of $61.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Production for the quarter fell 3 percent to 8.8 billion cubic feet equivalent. Oil production for the quarter grew 167 percent to 217,000 barrels of oil.

Production costs and other taxes doubled, driven by higher oil volumes which carry a higher tax rate.

Shares of Goodrich, which have gained about 46 percent of their valued over the past 7 months, closed at $14.49 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.