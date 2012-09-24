Sept 24 Goodrich Petroleum Corp said the
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) completed an
investigation into its disclosures on wells and reserves in the
Haynesville shale field and that no action had been recommended.
The oil and gas company received a fact-finding subpoena
from the New York attorney general and the SEC in July 2011
requesting information on the natural gas wells and reserves in
the Haynesville region, which spans Louisiana and Texas.
New production techniques such as hydraulic fracturing,
where sand, water and chemicals are blasted into wells to
extract oil and gas, have sent output soaring in the last
decade. Such techniques have, however, come under fire in the
recent past for contaminating water bodies, leading to more
regulatory oversight.
Goodrich Petroleum shares closed at $13.62 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Friday.