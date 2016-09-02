Sept 1 Former shareholders of Good Technology
Corp, a mobile software maker, are suing JPMorgan Chase & Co
for breach of fiduciary duty, according to a lawsuit
filed on Thursday.
JPMorgan was "self-interested" and "conflicted" in its
dealings with Good Technology, which led the start-up to sell
itself to BlackBerry Ltd in 2015 at a
"fire-sale" price of $425 million, the shareholders said in the
amended lawsuit filed in Delaware Chancery Court.
Good Technology was being advised by JPMorgan at the same
time as the investment bank was advising BlackBerry, according
to the lawsuit. JPMorgan prioritized its relationship with
BlackBerry over its dealings with Good Technology, the complaint
said.
The lawsuit valued Good Technology at over $1 billion.
Blackberry and JPMorgan were not immediately available to
comment on the issue.
The New York Times first reported the amended lawsuit
earlier on Thursday. The complaint is part of a suit Good
Technology shareholders originally filed in October 2015.
The suit already named Good Technology directors and
executives as defendants and accused them of conflicts of
interest.
The case is Good Technology Corporation Stockholder
Litigation, Court of Chancery, State of Delaware C.A. No.
11580-VCL
(Reporting by Andrew Hay)