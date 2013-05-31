* Goodyear volume is heavily skewed to calls this week
* Call open interest exceeds puts for first time since
mid-2012
* Goodyear declines to comment on options activity
By Doris Frankel
May 31 A surge in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co
shares has not stopped traders from betting on more gains
as they have piled into bullish call options in recent days.
The tire company's stock hit a 22-month high on Thursday on
heavy share volume and as the options market has seen a notable
shift in favor of bullish call activity. The action does not
appear to be tied to any specific news on the company.
"Many times after a strong run like Goodyear has experienced
this week, you may see some protective put-buying to lock in
gains," said Ameritrade chief strategist J.J. Kinahan. "The lack
of put buying, however, would suggest that speculators are
looking for higher highs."
Over the past 10 trading days beginning May 16, investors
have bought 20.81 Goodyear calls for every put option bought as
a new position on three U.S. options exchanges, according to
Schaeffer's Investment Research.
That ratio is higher than 89 percent of the readings over
the past year, said Ryan Detrick, senior technical analyst at
options research firm Schaeffer's Investment Research.
Shares of the tire maker have gained 24 percent in May and
hit $16.06 on Thursday, a level not seen since Aug. 2, 2011. The
stock eased off recent gains on Friday afternoon, losing 2.97
percent to $15.35.
"The U.S. auto sector has been one of the strongest and
Goodyear could be riding on its coattails," Detrick said.
Notably, shares of automakers General Motors and Ford
Motor Co both hit 52-week highs this week.
Call open interest on Goodyear now exceeds put open
positions for the first time since mid-2012 with 109,000 calls
versus 106,000 puts outstanding, according to Trade Alert data,
a sign of bullishness.
Traders on Wednesday exchanged 18,000 calls and 1,641 puts
on Goodyear, or 2.8 times the recent daily average. Turnover on
Thursday was nearly four times recent levels, with 22,000 calls
and 4,221 puts traded, according to options analytics firm Trade
Alert.
Goodyear declined to comment on the heightened call
activity. But one catalyst for the movement in calls may have
been a presentation by chief financial officer Darren Wells at a
KeyBanc Capital Markets conference on May 29 in Boston, where he
discussed the company's financials.
BETTING ON OCTOBER
The biggest chunk of call buying on Wednesday and Thursday
were in calls giving investors the right to buy Goodyear shares
at $18 apiece by October expiration. The tire maker's shares
have not been higher than $18 since July 2011.
On Wednesday, when shares were trading at $15.11, a buyer
paid a premium of 45 cents per contract for 8,000 October $18
strike calls, an opening position, said Trade Alert president
Henry Schwartz. Buyers on Thursday came for more of those calls,
paying 65 and 70 cents apiece for about 4,000 more contracts.
"It looks like somebody thinks the stock is going up between
now and October expiration," Schwartz said. "It does not strike
me as a hedge against a short position in the stock."
Schwartz said long call holders have been rolling their
profits into longer-dated out-of-the-money call positions. As of
Friday morning, the October $18 strike had the second-largest
open option position among calls with 12,000 contracts. The June
$15 call strikes have the largest position with 14,000 open
contracts, Schwartz said.
Implied volatility for the next 30 days, which measures the
perceived risk of future stock movement, has gone up as well.
The stock has risen 20 percent since May 14 and its 30-day
implied option volatility has advanced to 39 percent, a 25
percent gain in the same period, data from options analytics
firm Livevol show.
Normally, implied volatility decreases as a stock price
increases, but this change shows expectations rising for larger
swings in the stock in the near-term, said Ophir Gottlieb,
managing director of Livevol.
In addition to the move in the stock and the heavy call
option activity, the price of company's credit-default swaps, a
measure of what investors pay to protect against a company's
debt from defaulting, have declined in the last month.
As of April 22, it cost $526,200 to protect $10 million in
bonds against default over a five-year period; that cost has
recently declined to $446,000, according to Markit. It suggests
greater comfort among corporate-bond investors in Goodyear's
credit.
(Reporting by Doris Frankel; Editing by David Gregorio)