Dec 9 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co
said the commercial airline industry may start facing a shortage
of bias aviation tires from early next year due to the Thailand
floods that affected its manufacturing facilities.
The top U.S. tire maker said it has asked other aircraft
tire manufacturers to help mitigate potential supply
disruptions.
Goodyear has also sought assistance from its suppliers,
governments and regulatory agencies, and raised output at its
other aircraft tire facilities.
The company said its main aviation tire manufacturing
facility in Bangkok was idled due to the floods.
Goodyear said in a statement that it was "working around the
clock to bring its Thailand manufacturing facility back to full
production as soon as possible."