Dec 9 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co said the commercial airline industry may start facing a shortage of bias aviation tires from early next year due to the Thailand floods that affected its manufacturing facilities.

The top U.S. tire maker said it has asked other aircraft tire manufacturers to help mitigate potential supply disruptions.

Goodyear has also sought assistance from its suppliers, governments and regulatory agencies, and raised output at its other aircraft tire facilities.

The company said its main aviation tire manufacturing facility in Bangkok was idled due to the floods.

Goodyear said in a statement that it was "working around the clock to bring its Thailand manufacturing facility back to full production as soon as possible."