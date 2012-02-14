* Q4 adj EPS $0.03 vs est $0.20

Feb 14 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co reported a quarterly profit, driven by a 19 percent rise in revenue per tire, but the results failed to overtake analysts' expectations on lower volumes.

The Akron, Ohio-based company forecast growth in consumer tire replacement in its largest North American market to be flat to down 2 percent in 2012. It also expects volumes at its tire unit to be "essentially" flat.

For 2012, the company expects its raw material costs to rise by about 5 percent.

The 114-year-old company said its fourth-quarter volumes fell 5 percent due to declining replacement industry volumes in mature markets, along with challenges like the Thailand flooding.

Original equipment unit volume fell 11 percent and replacement tire shipments were down 10 percent in its Asia-Pacific market, the company said.

Goodyear reported a fourth-quarter net profit available to common shareholders of $18 million, or 7 cents per share, compared with a year-earlier loss of $177 million, or 73 cents per share.

Before special items, the company earned 3 cents a share.

Revenue rose 12 percent to $5.7 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 20 cents a share, on revenue of $5.88 billion.

Shares of the company, which gained 7 percent of their value this month, were down more than 3 percent in trading before the bell. They closed at $13.97 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.