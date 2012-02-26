Feb 25 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co
said on Saturday it would recall about 41,000 of its Wrangler
Silent Armor tires produced in 2009 over concerns that a small
number could tear, leading to crashes.
Two people died in a 2011 rollover crash in Texas involving
a vehicle equipped with the tires, Goodyear spokesman Scott
Baughman said.
Baughman said about 27,000 of the tires were still believed
to be in service. The tires are used on pickup trucks, vans and
sport-utility vehicles, often at construction sites or for
off-road applications, he said.
Goodyear said in a letter to federal safety regulators that
it first saw an increase in warranty and property damage claims
during a review in May 2010. The recall covers 40,915 tires
produced in six sizes from March to May 2009.
"A small number of tires within this population may
experience a partial tread area separation under certain severe
usage conditions," Goodyear said in a Feb. 22 letter to the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. "Use of these
tires in severe conditions could result in partial tread
separation which could lead to vehicle damage or a motor vehicle
crash."
In December, Goodyear inspected the tire involved in last
year's fatal crash in Texas and found it had sustained
damage from external causes, the company said in the letter to
the NHTSA.
But based on an analysis of the warranty and damage claims,
and discussion with safety regulators, Goodyear said it decided
on Feb. 16 to recall the tires. It plans to send notices to
customers by March 22.
"Statistics show the vast majority of tire issues are
related to tires that are used while under-inflated, overloaded,
in a poorly maintained condition or have suffered impact
damage," Goodyear said in a statement.