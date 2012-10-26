Flydubai to suspend all flights between Dubai and Doha
DUBAI, June 5 Dubai-based budget carrier flydubai said on Monday it would suspend flights to and from Doha from Tuesday after the United Arab Emirates severed ties with Qatar.
Oct 26 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, the top U.S. tire maker, reported a lower quarterly profit as volumes fell particularly in Europe.
Total tire unit volumes fell 12 percent to 41.8 million.
Goodyear expects fourth-quarter tire unit volume to fall 3 percent to 5 percent from a year earlier.
Net income fell to $110 million, or 41 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $161 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue fell 13 percent to $5.2 billion.
DUBAI, June 5 Dubai-based budget carrier flydubai said on Monday it would suspend flights to and from Doha from Tuesday after the United Arab Emirates severed ties with Qatar.
DUBAI, June 5 Qatar said on Monday it was facing a campaign of lies and fabrications aimed at putting the Gulf Arab state under guardianship, after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with it.