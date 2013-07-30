* Second-quarter adj earnings/share $0.76 vs est $0.48
* Revenue $4.89 billion vs est $4.88 billion
* Sees 3 to 5 percent volume growth in third quarter
* Shares rise as much as 15 pct
July 30 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co said
sales in Europe showed signs of stabilizing as more customers
bought summer tires, while lower raw material prices and cost
cutting helped the company post stronger-than-expected quarterly
results.
Shares of the No. 1 U.S. tire maker rose as much as 15
percent on the Nasdaq on Tuesday after the company's profit more
than doubled.
Economic woes across much of Europe had sent auto sales
there to 20-year lows, hitting tire makers along with the rest
of the automobile industry.
"We anticipate ... a 3-5 percent (volume) increase in the
third quarter driven by continued improvement in emerging
markets and slow but steady recovery in mature markets," Chief
Executive Officer Richard Kramer said in a statement.
Ford Motor Co said last week that an improving
consumer sentiment in Europe suggested the beginning of a
"stabilization" in the region.
Goodyear said it expects operating income across its four
business units this year to be at the higher end of its previous
forecast of between $1.4 billion and $1.5 billion.
The company's second-quarter results also benefited from
better margins, helped by lower raw material prices and
cost-cutting initiatives such as plant closures.
Gross margins improved 1.8 percentage points to 21.4 percent
in the quarter ended June as raw material costs fell 9 percent
to $177 million.
The company said it has been supplying excess volumes from
Europe to underserved emerging markets to improve margins.
Excess supply and weak demand in the auto industry have kept
rubber prices low. The price of natural rubber, which despite
synthetic alternatives still constitutes a majority of a typical
tire, is trading near three-year lows.
Kramer warned, however, that raw material prices will go up
as volumes increase.
Net income doubled to $181 million, or 67 cents per share,
in the second quarter, from $85 million, or 33 cents per share.
Excluding items, Goodyear earned 76 cents per share, 28
cents ahead of what analysts had expected.
Revenue decreased 5 percent to $4.89 billion, but was above
analysts' expectations of $4.88 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Volume rose 1 percent to 39.5 million tires.
Goodyear shares touched a high of $19.60 before easing back
to $18.66. They have risen about 23 percent from the start of
the year to Monday's close.
(Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore)