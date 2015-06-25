(Corrects paragraphs two and three to make clear the job cuts will be for plants in Wolverhampton, England and Wittlich, Germany, not just Wolverhampton, England)

June 25 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, the largest U.S. tire maker, said it would shut down its UK manufacturing plant and transfer production to plants across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) to reduce costs.

The company also said it would transfer consumer tire production from its plant in Wittlich, Germany to plants in the EMEA region.

The plans could result in about 360-390 jobs being cut, depending on talks with employee representative bodies, Goodyear said on Thursday. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)