BRIEF-BVF Partners reports 7.9 pct passive stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals as of April 17
* BVF Partners LP reports 7.9 pct passive stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals as of April 17 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 29 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co reported a quarterly loss compared with a profit a year earlier as it booked a one-time charge related to a drop in the value of the Venezuelan bolivar.
The net loss available to shareholders was $58 million, or 23 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with net income of $26 million, or 10 cents per share, a year ago.
Goodyear said it recorded a $132 million after-tax foreign exchange charge in Venezuela in the quarter.
Revenue fell 8 percent to $4.5 billion. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Elliott Associates Lp reports purchase of 153,909 shares of Peabody Energy from April 25 - April 27 at price ranging from $26.0724/share-$26.50/share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2p8PN87) Further company coverage: