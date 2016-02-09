* 4th-qtr EMEA sales volumes up 11 pct
* Cost of goods sold down 8 pct
* Shares rise as much as 9 pct
(Adds CEO comment, details; updates shares)
By Arunima Banerjee and Shashwat Awasthi
Feb 9 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co reported
a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as its sales volumes in
the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region recovered after
more than a year of decline and its raw material costs fell.
Shares of the No.1 U.S. tire maker rose as much as 9 percent
in morning trading on Tuesday.
Goodyear's sales volume in EMEA rose 11 percent in the
fourth quarter, driven by strong demand for replacement tires.
The region accounts for nearly a third of the company's total
revenue.
"We are positive on EMEA's long-term potential and we
believe stronger margins are achievable in the competitive EMEA
market," Chief Executive Richard Kramer said on a conference
call.
The company, which is facing stiff competition in Europe
from Michelin, Continental AG and Pirelli
, has been moving some operations to lower cost
centers in EMEA.
Goodyear has also benefited from lower oil and rubber
prices, with its cost of goods sold declining 8 percent in the
quarter. The company, whose brands include Dunlop and Fulda
tires, expects raw material prices to fall further by 5 percent
this year.
Brent crude prices nearly halved from a year earlier
in the fourth quarter and rubber prices fell 4 percent.
Goodyear said it expected to spend $700 million on
restructuring between 2014 and 2016, higher than the $600
million it had estimated earlier.
DOLLAR PINCHES
Goodyear reported a net loss of $380 million, or $1.42 per
share, attributable to shareholders for the quarter ended Dec.
31, hurt by a charge related to its Venezuela operations.
Excluding items, the company earned 93 cents per share,
handily beating the average analyst estimate of 75 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue declined 6.7 percent to $4.06 billion, hit by a
strong dollar, but beat analysts' expectations of $4.01 billion.
Goodyear, which also makes tires for aircraft and NASCAR
racing cars, said its tire volumes rose 7 percent, partly helped
by the acquisition of Nippon Goodyear Ltd in Japan.
The company's shares were up 5.6 percent at $27.82 in late
morning trading.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee and Shashwat Awasthi in
Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)