April 27 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, the
largest U.S. tire maker, reported a bigger-than-expected drop in
quarterly revenue, hurt by lower tire sales in the Americas, its
largest market.
Shares of the Akron, Ohio-based company were down 9.6
percent at $29.63 in early trading on Wednesday.
The Americas region includes Venezuela operations, which the
company deconsolidated last year.
Deconsolidation under U.S. accounting rules allow companies
to treat a subsidiary in a volatile foreign market as an
investment rather than an operating unit. Writing down the
market value of that subsidiary largely insulates the parent
company from future hits to its financial results.
The company, which is facing stiff competition in Europe
from Michelin, Continental AG and Pirelli
, has been moving some operations to lower cost
centers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
The deconsolidation of the Venezuelan subsidiary hurt tire
volumes by about 0.4 million units and sales by $94 million in
the first quarter, said the company, which has been
manufacturing tires for over a century.
Sales in the Americas fell 13 percent. In EMEA, its second
biggest market, they declined 6 percent due to a strong dollar.
Excluding items, the company earned 72 cents per share in
the quarter ended March 31, marginally above the average analyst
estimate of 71 cents.
Revenue fell 8.3 percent to $3.69 billion and missed
analysts' average estimate of $3.92 billion.
