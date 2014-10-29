BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC orders machinery equipment from Hermes-Epitek
April 26 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
Oct 29 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co posted a 3 percent drop in quarterly profit, due to lower vehicle production in Latin America, particularly in Brazil.
Sales in the company's Latin American unit, which contributes about 10 percent to Goodyear's total revenue, fell to $451 million from $527 million.
Net income available to the company's shareholders in the quarter ended Sept. 30 fell to $161 million, or 58 cents per share, compared with $166 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 6.8 percent to $4.66 billion.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Tresa Sherin Morera)
LONDON, April 26 European shares pulled back slightly from 20-month highs on Wednesday as some disappointing corporate results weighed, though shares of French luxury group Kering hit a record high after reporting strong sales.