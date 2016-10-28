* Cuts 2016 tire unit sales growth forecast to 1-2 pct from 3 pct

* Q3 revenue falls 8.1 pct

* Shares fall as much as 13.71 pct (Adds details from conference call)

By Arunima Banerjee

Oct 28 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, the biggest U.S. tire maker, cut its full-year forecast for sales and operating income, hit by a fall in U.S. heavy-duty truck production, sending shares down as much as 13.71 percent on Friday.

Akron, Ohio-based Goodyear cut its full-year unit sales growth forecast for tires to a range of 1-2 percent this year from about 3 percent.

The company also lowered its 2016 operating income expectations to between $2 billion and $2.025 billion from $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion.

"The U.S. commercial truck industry continues to be affected by weak (original equipment) volumes," Chief Executive Richard Kramer said on a conference call, adding that the company cut production of commercial truck tires in September to cope with the drop in demand.

U.S. heavy-duty truck orders fell 27 percent last month versus the same period a year ago, marking the worst September since 2009, according to data from industry forecaster FTR. (reut.rs/2eXmxKV)

Heavy truck orders have been declining as trucking companies adjust their fleets amid lackluster retail sales and industrial output in the United States.

Goodyear's U.S. commercial shipments fell 12 percent in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

"We currently have no reason to believe that the softer near-term outlook has implications for management's ability to achieve its long-term targets, although estimate investors may for now discount those targets to a relatively greater degree," J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman wrote in a client note.

Shipments in the Americas, the company's biggest market, fell 5 percent. Shipment figures for the Americas excluded its Venezuelan business, which was deconsolidated last year.

Shipments in Europe, the Middle East and Africa dropped 4.9 percent due to increased competition.

Overall shipments were flat after adjusting for the deconsolidation of the Venezuelan unit, the company said.

Goodyear's net income rose to $317 million, or $1.19 per share, in the quarter, from $271 million, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Goodyear earned $1.17 per share. Revenue fell 8.1 percent to $3.85 billion.

Analysts had expected earnings of $1.18 per share on revenue of $3.97 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Up to Thursday's close of $31.08, Goodyear's shares had fallen 4.9 percent this year. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto and Ted Kerr)