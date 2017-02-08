Feb 8 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, the largest U.S. tire maker, reported a 7.9 percent decline in quarterly sales on Wednesday, as it shipped fewer tires in the Americas, its biggest market.

Goodyear reported a net income of $561 million, or $2.14 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $380 million, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Goodyear earned 95 cents per share.

Last year's loss included items related to the deconsolidation of the Goodyear's Venezuelan unit.

Net sales fell to $3.74 billion from $4.06 billion.

Goodyear said it expects flat segment operating income in 2017 compared with 2016, partly as raw material costs continue to rise. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)