April 27 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co posted a quarterly net loss due to charges from early debt repayment and forecast a fall in full-year sales volume.

The company expects its full-year tire unit volume to fall 2 percent. First-quarter tire unit volumes totaled 43 million, down 8 percent from a year ago.

The tire maker posted a first-quarter net loss of $11 million, or 5 cents per share, compared with a net income of $103 million, or 42 cents per share.