BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
July 29 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co : USW reach tentative agreement. Says reached tentative agreement on a new master contract covering about 8,000 employees at six U.S. plants. Says tentative agreement must be approved by a majority of the six local unions representing a majority of the membership
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July