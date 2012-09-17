BRIEF-Herbalife Ltd expects Q2 adj. earnings in range of $0.95 to $1.15 per share
* Herbalife says in May 90 percent of us sales were documented purchases by consumers, comprised of more than three million receipted retail transactions
Sept 17 Google Inc said it bought Germany-based Nik Software, which makes photo editing application Snapseed, a rival to Instagram, for an undisclosed amount.
"We want to help our users create photos they absolutely love, and in our experience Nik does this better than anyone," said Vic Gundotra, senior vice president, engineering, on a Google+ post.
