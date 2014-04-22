By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 22
SAN FRANCISCO, April 22 Google Inc
will allow marketers to run online ads that send consumers to a
page directly inside a mobile app, furthering the Internet
company's effort to extend its multibillion-dollar advertising
business to smartphones.
The new advertising feature helps Google bridge the gap
between the traditional public Web pages that have long
underpinned its search business and the increasing number of
standalone, mobile apps popular with consumers. Mobile apps,
which are dedicated to everything from restaurant reviews to
online games, have typically been walled off and difficult for
Google to integrate into its search engine results.
Last year Google began to offer so-called "deep linking"
capabilities with a limited number of participating mobile apps.
A smartphone user searching for Thai restaurants in San
Francisco, for example, might see a link that opens up a page
inside the OpenTable restaurant reservation app.
With Tuesday's move, marketers will be able to provide the
same direct pathway into their apps from the search ads and
display ads that they run on Google websites. That will help
companies boost the amount of time that consumers spend using
their mobile apps, Google said.
The new feature, which Google said will be available in the
next few months, will initially appear only on smartphones that
run on Google's Android software.
Google, the world's No. 1 Internet search engine, generates
the vast majority of its revenue from advertising. But its ad
rates, like those of other Internet companies, have been under
pressure as more consumers access its online services on
small-screened mobile devices, where advertising rates are lower
than on PCs.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)