Feb 26 Google Inc said it will allow
some Google Play users to see advertisements for apps in the
coming weeks.
Users will see ads from a pilot group of app developers who
are already running ads on Google search, the company said in a
blog post. (bit.ly/1zKUKzH)
Google's advertising revenue has come under pressure as more
consumers access its services on smartphones and tablets, where
ad rates are typically lower.
The growing popularity of mobile devices has made Facebook
Inc a greater threat in the battle for advertisers. The
social network reported in January that mobile ads on its
network doubled in the fourth quarter.
Google's shares were up about 2 percent at $557.16 in
afternoon trading.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)