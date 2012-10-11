SAN FRANCISCO Oct 10 Google Inc
Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt expects more than a billion
mobile devices around the world to be running its Android
software within a year, intensifying a battle with Apple Inc
that he called a "defining fight" of the industry.
Schmidt said there were already four times as many Android
mobile gadgets - smartphones and tablets made by the likes of
Samsung Electronics - and that the scale of their
battle was unprecedented.
"We've not seen ... competitive fights on this scale," he
said during an interview with tech blog AllThingsDigital
broadcast from New York.