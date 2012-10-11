By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 10 Google Inc
Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt expects more than a billion
mobile devices around the world to be running its Android
software within a year, intensifying a battle with Apple Inc
that he called a "defining fight" of the industry.
Schmidt said there were already four times as many Android
mobile gadgets - smartphones and tablets made by the likes of
Samsung Electronics - and that the scale of the
battle between the two firms was unprecedented.
"We've not seen ... competitive fights on this scale," he
said during an interview with tech blog AllThingsDigital at New
York's 92nd Street Y on Wednesday.
Google and Apple were once close partners, with Schmidt
serving on Apple's board during part of his tenure as Google
CEO. But the ties between the two have been strained by the rise
of Google's Android mobile operating system, now the world's
leading platform for smartphones and a direct threat to Apple's
lucrative iPhone and iPad businesses.
As competition between the two companies has heated up,
Apple has moved to cut its reliance on Google products by
dumping YouTube from the new iPhone's pre-loaded selection of
apps and replacing Google's mapping software on the iPhone with
its own mapping service.
Apple's foray into mapping has not gone smoothly. Apple CEO
Tim Cook was forced to issue a public apology earlier this month
amid complaints that the product - based on Dutch navigation
equipment maker and digital map maker TomTom NV's data -
contained glaring geographic errors and gaps in information.
"What Apple has learned is that maps are really hard,"
Schmidt said. "We invested hundreds of millions of dollars in
satellite work, airplane work, drive by work, to get the maps
accurate."
But he added that the two technology companies were "always
in communication with each other."
Schmidt also said he did not expect Google to become a
significant player in China any time soon, following its 2010
standoff with the government over Web censorship and
cyber-attacks that Google said originated in China.
Google relocated its search engine to Hong Kong in the wake
of the episode, allowing Chinese search engine Baidu Inc
to widen its lead in China, one of the few markets in
the world where Google's search engine is not dominant.
"Baidu will continue to be the Number One player in China
for a long time," Schmidt said. He said that he did not expect
any mending of ties with the Chinese government, which he said
has cut off access to Google's Web services in the past.
"China has in its power to arbitrarily restrict our access
to Chinese citizens to keep us at whatever percentage market
share they wish," Schmidt said.