A Google Android figurine sits on the welcome desk as employee Tracy McNeilly smiles at the new Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

SAN FRANCISCO Some 900 million smartphones and tablets running Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Android software have been activated since the platform's inception in 2010, executives said at the company's annual developers' conference on Wednesday.

Google said revenue from Android, the software used by Samsung (005930.KS) and other mobile device makers that competes with Apple Inc (AAPL.O), is also gaining momentum. Google executives said revenue per user for Android applications developers is now 2-1/2 times its year-earlier level.

Roughly 5,500 software developers are attending this year's "Google I/O" convention at San Francisco's Moscone Center from Wednesday through Friday.

(Reporting By Alexei Oreskovic and Edwin Chan; Editing by David Gregorio)