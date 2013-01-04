BRUSSELS Jan 4 A decision by U.S regulators to
end a probe into whether Google Inc hurt rivals by
manipulating internet searches will not affect the European
Union's examination of the company.
"We have taken note of the FTC (Federal Trade Commission)
decision, but we don't see that it has any direct implications
for our investigation, for our discussions with Google, which
are ongoing," said Michael Jennings, a spokesman for the
European Commission, the EU executive.
U.S. regulators on Thursday ended their investigation into
the giant internet company, which runs the world's most popular
search engine.
Other internet companies, such as Microsoft Corp,
had complained about Google tweaking its search results to give
prominence to its own products. But the FTC said there was not
enough evidence to pursue a big search-bias case.
The European Commission has for the past two years been
investigating complaints against Google, including claims that
it unfairly favoured its own services in its search results.
Google presented informal settlement proposals to the
Commission in July. On Dec. 18 the Commission gave the company a
month to come up with detailed proposals to resolve the
investigation.
If it fails to address the complaints and is found guilty,
Google could eventually be fined up to 10 percent of its revenue
- a fine of up to $4 billion.