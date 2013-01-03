(Corrects spelling of Leibowitz in paragraph 3)
WASHINGTON Jan 3 U.S. regulators on Thursday
closed a long-running investigation of Google with a
relatively mild agreement that is likely to disappoint rivals
and critics of the Web search giant.
Under the agreement, Google agreed to end the practice of
"scraping" reviews and other data from rivals' websites for its
own products, and to allow advertisers to export data to
independently evaluate advertising campaigns, the Federal Trade
Commission said.
FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz said Google also agreed to
license standard patents on fair, reasonable and
non-discriminatory terms.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Leslie Adler and Phil
Berlowitz)