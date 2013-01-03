WASHINGTON Jan 3 U.S. regulators said on
Thursday they would make an announcement at 1 p.m. EST (1800
GMT) about their long-running investigation of the Web search
giant Google.
The Federal Trade Commission is expected to announce that
Google will agree to end the practice of using reviews and
similar data from rivals for its own products, and will allow
advertisers to export data to independently evaluate ad
campaigns, according to three sources.
Google is also expected to refrain from asking for sales
bans when it files infringement lawsuits related to essential
patents, except in exceptional cases, the sources said.
The three sources asked to not be named to protect business
relationships.